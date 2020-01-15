Boys & Girls Club of Dane County unveils third youth center, a 'country club for kids'

The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County on Wednesday unveiled its third youth center -- or as the group's president and CEO likes to call it, a "country club for kids" in Sun Prairie.

The 21,000-square-foot McKenzie Family Boys & Girls Club, located in the former Peace Lutheran Church at 232 Windsor St., is the 21-year-old organization's first site outside the Madison area. And while it doesn't have a golf course, ballroom, maître d' or most of the other trappings of the typical country club, it will provide space for 87 youngsters to attend preschool, a Google-funded technology room, meals prepared by a culinary-school-trained chef, and other programming for up to 190 children at a time.

Boys & Girls Club president and CEO Michael Johnson said the idea for the Sun Prairie club was born nearly two years ago after city officials expressed interest in the organization increasing its programming in the community and Mayor Paul Esser told Johnson about the church, which was building a new facility on the north side of town.

Johnson said he went to look at the building "and I was so excited about it that I called our board president and I said, 'We ain't got one penny, but this is going to be our next Boys & Girls Club.'"