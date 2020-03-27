Boys & Girls Club awards COVID-19 relief grants, United Way opens grant application process

The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County announced Friday 39 recipients of grants ranging from $1,500 to $25,000, the first part of the $1.3 million raised by the club and its partners to cover the essential needs of local residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organizations receiving $450,000 in grants will provide direct relief for short-term needs, including utility bills, rent assistance, transportation, medical and financial hardship.

Each organization will receive 40% of its grant up front, 30% in 30 days and the final 30% once its work is finished and documented over the next 60 days.

Some organizations that submitted applications focused on long-term assistance, the Boys & Girls Club said, which the committee that considered the organization's grants decided to forward to a separate grant process now underway through the United Way of Dane County, which will award the remainder of the money raised.

On Friday, United Way opened applications for grants of up to $25,000 for nonprofit organizations with programs in eviction prevention, homelessness prevention, food and meals for older adults and children, and flexible funds for other basic needs such as transportation, child care and utilities. Recipients of those grants will be announced next month.