Boys & Girls Club awards COVID-19 relief grants, United Way opens grant application process

The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County announced Friday 39 recipients of grants ranging from $1,500 to $25,000, the first part of the $1.3 million raised by the club and its partners to cover the essential needs of local residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organizations receiving $450,000 in grants will provide direct relief for short-term needs, including utility bills, rent assistance, transportation, medical and financial hardship.
Each organization will receive 40% of its grant up front, 30% in 30 days and the final 30% once its work is finished and documented over the next 60 days.
Some organizations that submitted applications focused on long-term assistance, the Boys & Girls Club said, which the committee that considered the organization's grants decided to forward to a separate grant process now underway through the United Way of Dane County, which will award the remainder of the money raised.
On Friday, United Way opened applications for grants of up to $25,000 for nonprofit organizations with programs in eviction prevention, homelessness prevention, food and meals for older adults and children, and flexible funds for other basic needs such as transportation, child care and utilities. Recipients of those grants will be announced next month.
Information about United Way's application process can be found at https://www.unitedwaydanecounty.org/covid-19-fund-process.
The Boys & Girls Club awarded grants to:
- $25,000: Latino Consortium for Action.
- $20,000: NPC and FEED Kitchens; Relief Fund for Hawthorne Area; Nehemiah Community Development Corp.; Vera Court Neighborhood Inc.
- $18,000: Today Not Tomorrow Inc.
- $17,000: Domestic Abuse Intervention Service; Porchlight Inc.; Urban Triage Inc.
- $15,000: Greater Madison Resource Center; United Way of Walworth County; Project Home Inc.; Sunshine Place Inc.
- $10,000: Lighthouse Church Madison; Mt. Zion Baptist Church; Bayview Foundation; Big Brothers Big Sisters Dane County; UW-Madison Center for Educational Opportunities; Foster of Dane County; Freedom Inc.; Independent Living Evening Meals on Wheels; Luke House Community Meal Program; Outreach Inc.; Southeast Asian Healing Center; The Hmong Institute; YMCA of Dane County; YWCA Madison.
- $6,000: Madison Area Technical College Foundation.
- $5,000: Basic Needs Fund by AKA; Colonial Club Inc.; Irwin A. and Robert D. Goodman Community Center; Lussier Community Education Center; Madison Alliance for Black Economic Empowerment; Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin.
- $4,500: Rape Crisis Center.
- $4,000: Deerfield Community Center and Food Pantry.
- $2,500: Grandparents Raising Their Children's Children; Little John's.
- $1,500: End Times Ministries International.
