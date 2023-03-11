When children pretend to be grown-ups, they frequently role play occupations like doctor or teacher, careers they encounter in their lives.

But they don't always connect play to future trade-skills employment, like construction worker, plumber or engineer, said Stephanie Johnston, assistant vice president of workforce development at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County.

"If you’re playing in a sandbox with a Tonka truck, you don’t understand that that relates to multiple careers, right?" Johnston said. "You could be an operating engineer, a landscaper, several different things.”

Children begin eliminating careers as early as the third grade, she said. “That’s why we want to start early, create a pipeline."

In middle and high school, college readiness programs encourage students to start seriously thinking about their careers.

Now, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County hopes to do the same thing for trade-skills occupations, and it's tackling the issue in a big way, with the construction of the McKenzie Regional Workforce Center, a $35 million community center with the goal of growing the trade workforce by providing after-school and young adult apprenticeship programs, as well as financial workshops for all ages.

The McKenzie Center broke ground in July 2021 and is slated to open July 14 at 5225 Verona Road in Fitchburg.

"You'll see us not only having programs here but us going out to schools and then also bringing kids here and doing field trips," Johnston said. "It's not always about the facility. It's about us connecting kids to job sites, connecting them with our partners and having the human capital to keep driving and pushing it.”

"We're going to be doing something really unique," said Michael Johnson, Boys & Girls Clubs president and CEO. "I mean, we're starting younger, we're providing (job training) opportunities to underrepresented kids. Nobody's doing that at the middle school level."

7-year effort

The McKenzie Center was born from a collective effort by the Boys & Girls Clubs, Madison Area Builders Association and several donors.

“One of our supporters, John McKenzie ... he came to us one day, questioning what happens to the kids that don’t want to go to college?” said Alan Branch, vice president of workforce development for the Boys & Girls Clubs.

There wasn't a clear answer.

So, McKenzie began working with the Boys & Girls Clubs to sponsor the development of a program that would have a similar impact the AVID/TOPS college readiness program, a program bridging the education gap for black and brown youths.

The McKenzie Center will work similarly, “but with a focus on construction,” Branch said.

McKenzie, the owner of the McKenzie Apartment Company, and his family ultimately purchased the initial building and donated it to the Boys & Girls Clubs.

With further construction, the center is now growing into a 22,200-square-foot, $35 million investment, with $20 million of that planned to be an endowment and $30 million already raised.

It'll include a first floor of tech labs and classrooms for students and apprentices to get hands-on experiences as they learn trade skills.

The Boys & Girls Clubs also will move its workforce development and human resources offices to the center, and adapt the building to better serve its community through on-site laundry services and showers.

There'll be machinery simulators, apprenticeship classrooms, gathering spaces for events and an outdoor cinema.

On-site job coaches will be available for teens, young adults, or anyone looking to pivot careers. Parents also will be able to participate in advanced financial literacy workshops.

“This is going to be a multifamily approach that we're taking. Like most of it will be kids, but we want their families to also learn about finances so they can support their kids and understand what their kids are doing,” Johnson said.

“This is the first time Boys and Girls has gotten support from the county, the state and the federal government," he said. "And that just tells you how important this program is."

For diversity

The purpose of the McKenzie Center isn't just to grow Madison's construction workforce, but to do it by specifically growing its Black and brown construction workforce.

“It's not just about becoming plumbers, carpenters. We’re teaching them how to create a business plan, financial literacy, credit — how to build it up, how to put together a budget,” Johnson said.

From youths, the McKenzie Center team often has heard the misconception that a skilled trade like construction doesn't pay well or can't provide long-term financial stability.

"It's going to be a game changer for a lot of kids. Some kids come out of high school making more money than their parents. The fact that the Builders Association is willing to hire young people coming out of the program, it's going to be a game changer."

Construction workers in Wisconsin make about $17 an hour, or just under $35,000 a year, according to ZipRecruiter.

But the Madison Area Builders Associations also sees these jobs as a step toward increased homeownership for Black workers.

“We’ve talked to a bunch of interns and kids who are in the Boys and Girls Clubs, and they specifically said we don’t see a house as an opportunity for us,” said Chad Lawler, Madison Area Builders Association executive director. “But when you're in the industry, you see the opportunities to see how you can do it.”

Youth movement

The association and the Boys & Girls Clubs already have teamed up on Careerforce Build Up, a seven-week series of workshops for youths ages 12 to 17 to get hands-on experience in skilled trades in a way that feels like playing.

"Stephanie and I have talked about engaging their parents more individually," Branch said. "We do envision various committees that we'd form as a part of the Careerforce Build Up. Educating the community from a parent's point of view, changing that narrative as they become more knowledgeable and more educated at the opportunity that a career in trade presents for their children and possibly even themselves."

The McKenzie Center team also is collaborating with several skilled labor unions and workforce organizations to create Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives in the present.

Branch said, "I'm going into the classrooms, the high school Career Fairs, being present where the community is ... We are introducing these careers to a diverse group of students (but) the environment might not be as culturally aware of how to bring in that diverse group.”

“That way, (youth) are changing the culture on their job site, in their management, to allow opportunities for members to keep growing," he said.

