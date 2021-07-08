Boys and Girls Club of Dane County receives $1M donation for new youth workforce center

Madison philanthropist W. Jerome Frautschi is joining his wife in supporting the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County's newest venture — a regional workforce center to get youth into the skilled trades — with a $1 million donation to the project.
The Club announced the donation Thursday, saying in a statement the money will be used on construction and operating costs for the center planned to open in Fitchburg in the summer of 2022.
"We are incredibly grateful for this investment in the future of our young people in our community," Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the local Boys and Girls Club, said in the statement. "It will allow us to continue providing opportunities for thousands of young people throughout Dane County to help them earn a sustainable living."
The center is envisioned to offer technical training to participants for careers like plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians, carpenters and other in-demand, well-paying professions, the Club said.
Last month, American Girl Doll founder Pleasant Rowland, who is married to Frautschi, provided a $5 million donation through her foundation to help launch the fundraising effort for the workforce center.
The Club is seeking to raise $35 million over five years to construct and create an endowed fund for the center. John McKenzie, owner of McKenzie Apartment Co., plans on purchasing and donating a site for the center, the Club said.
"The new workforce center will be a shining example of vision, collaboration and community support. Pleasant and I are both proud to be among the organization's many supporters," Frautschi said in the statement.
Frautschi and Rowland are longtime philanthropic pillars in Madison, particularly for the arts, but the duo have been especially active in the past year with large dollar donations going to various organizations and endeavors.
They pledged $18 million in June to the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras' plan to build a $25 million, 40,000-square-foot music center on the site of the now-closed Avenue Club and Bubble Up Bar at 1128 E. Washington Ave.
In March, Rowland donated $14 million for One City Schools to purchase an office building in Monona to expand the fast-growing independent charter school. Frautschi donated $10 million in February to help support a new Wisconsin Historical Museum in a yet-to-be-determined Downtown location, while days earlier, UW Hospital announced a $10 million gift from Rowland for the construction of a new transplant clinic.
Know Your Madisonian 2021: Profiles from the Wisconsin State Journal's weekly series
They're your neighbors, co-workers or friends you may not have met yet. And they all have a story to tell.
Lessner started out in the laundromat business when he was about 10 years old helping his dad.
The Madison Police Department's new public information officer Tyler Grigg wants to be timely, open and maybe even a little creative in his new position.
Rowan Childs, 44, wanted to fill her home with books for her own children to enjoy but knew not all children are able to have the same experience.
“I did find my passion," says Sally Zirbel-Donisch, "... it was working with not only students and families but staff and partners in the community."
In 1992, Kathy Kuntz enrolled in UW-Madison, expecting to earn a PhD in history, but it was a temp job as a receptionist at a nonprofit that led her into what would become a career in energy.
Michael Graf has written five screenplays: "Winter of Frozen Dreams," "The Last Indian War," "Throwing Hammers," "Venice of America" and "Picket Charlie," a just-finished environmental action picture tackling climate change.
A poll worker and volunteer interviewer for the Fire Department, Pranee Sheskey says she enjoys being part of making democracy work.
John Adams and Michael Moody founded the nonprofit Catalyst for Change in January 2020 to eliminate human suffering one life at a time by placing human dignity and development at the forefront of poverty, addiction and homelessness.
Harambee Village Doulas is trying to improve infant mortality, maternal health.
For more than two decades, the Droids Attack front man has refurbished games at his business Aftershock Retrogames. Now, he's looking to open an arcade bar.
Tiffany Olson owns 120 plants, a Willy Street greenhouse store and a loving Havanese named Mia.
Know Your Madisonian: Madison Audubon director is in the serious 'joy business' of connecting birds and people
Matt Reetz has spent years studying birds, doing postdoctoral research around the United States, Australia, the Caribbean and southern Chile.
Since 1962, the McCann family name led efforts to make sure Hilldale shopping center is clean and safe. Now Tom McCann has retired to fish, hunt turkeys and catch Dungeness crabs.
Tony Gomez-Phillips' prairie-inspired planting connects Frank Lloyd Wright's architecture with a garden style that embodies his views of nature and how it interacts with humans.