An 8-year-old boy was killed Friday night when he was accidentally run over by a skid steer loader being operated by his father, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said.
The incident was reported shortly after 11 p.m. at 6469 Viaduct Road in the town of Dane. It was initially reported to 911 that the boy was thought to have been trampled to death by a cow. Responders determined the boy had been run over by a skid steer loader operated by his father while farming, according to Lt. Ira Simpson.
The boy sustained head trauma and died at the scene, despite efforts by the farm owner and responding law enforcement and EMS personnel.
The medical examiner deemed the death to be accidental, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The boy and his father recently immigrated from Nicaragua and have no other family in the area, the Sheriff’s Office said. The Victim/Witness Unit of the Dane County District Attorney’s Office is working with community resources to assist with acquiring funds to send the boy’s body back to family members in Nicaragua.