A box spring set on fire in the backyard of a Near West Side residence Tuesday night brought firefighters to the scene with an admonishment that burning beds is against the law.
The fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Lathrop Street, the Madison Fire Department said.
Arriving firefighters could tell there was a large fire in the backyard, but they couldn't see it because of a vine-covered fence surrounding the yard.
"Firefighters initially were told by the people attending the fire they were burning a large piece of wood, but when the crew got a better look, the men admitted they were burning a box spring mattress," said spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster.
The fire was extinguished; nobody was hurt.
"The three people present were advised that burning box springs is a violation of the Madison burning ordinance," Schuster said. "They were warned if firefighters had to return, they would receive a citation, so they agreed not to light the fire again."