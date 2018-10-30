A Dane County dairy herd has been quarantined after bovine tuberculosis was discovered in the carcass of a cow from that herd, during a routine slaughter inspection.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said the carcass was from Maier Farms LLC, 7085 Schumacher Road near Waunakee.
Leeann Duwe, public information officer at DATCP, told the State Journal over 2,000 animals had to be quarantined, which prevents any animals from moving on or off the farm.
"We are working closely with the herd owner, the US Department of Agriculture, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, area veterinarians, industry partners and other herd owners," said acting state veterinarian Dr. Darlene Konkle.
"Our staff and partners train for these types of responses and are taking the necessary steps to protect animal and human health," Konkle said.
It is believed this is the first case of a Wisconsin herd to have bovine TB since 1995, according to information provided to DATCP from the USDA.
The Wisconsin dairy herd has been certified TB-free since 1980, and bovine TB has almost been eliminated in the US due to the National Tuberculosis Eradication Program, which began over 100 years ago.
"With a thorough investigation and containment of an outbreak, Wisconsin will maintain its TB-free status with the USDA," DATCP said.
Bovine TB can be contracted by humans, mainly by consuming unpasteurized (raw) milk or milk products from infected animals, or by being in close contact with infected animals or people.
Pasteurized milk is safe to consume because the pasteurization process destroys the disease-causing organisms by rapidly heating then cooling the milk.
Food safety laws prevent meat from infected animals from entering the food chain.
"State and federal inspectors at slaughter plants evaluate live animals and animal products for signs or symptoms of disease, and remove any from entering food production," DATCP said.
Bovine TB is a respiratory disease that doesn't spread easily and is slow to develop, so its hard to determine if a cow has the disease until its late stages.
DATCP has a website where you can learn more about Bovine TB and its affect on humans, at https://datcp.wi.gov/Documents/BovineTB.pdf