Botham Vineyards & Winery has withstood winter, spring and economic storms to make 30 years

If you go

What: The Botham Vineyards 24th Annual Vintage Celebration, featuring wine, food, music and over 150 classic cars and trucks

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 11

Where: Botham Vineyards, 8180 Langberry Road, Barneveld

Admission: Adults, $10; children under 12 admitted free with a paying adult. Parking is free and 100% of the competition entry fees and a portion of the day's proceeds will be used to benefit the Iowa County Humane Society, a no-kill shelter in Dodgeville.

Information: www.bothamvineyards.com