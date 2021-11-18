Bos Meadery looking to relocate due to high-rise development

After nine years on the 800 block of East Washington Avenue, Bos Mead Hall and Bos Meadery is looking for a new home because of the redevelopment of its building.
"We are looking at this as an opportunity to buy a building where we can put down long-term roots," said Colleen Bos, who owns Madison's only commercial meadery with Peter DeVault.
"What we have loved most about the Mead Hall was the warmth and welcoming spirit of community that developed among all the staff, artists and customers," said Bos (pronounced "boss").
"We hope to continue to support the local music, art and quirky subcultures that give Madison its local color," she said.
The building at 849 E. Washington Ave. is being redeveloped into a high-rise apartment building called Baker’s Place.
Bos said they moved into the building in 2012 when they opened their first production facility. Mead is an alcoholic beverage made by fermenting honey with water, often with fruits, spices, grains or hops.
They opened their first, smaller tasting room in 2015 and have been in the current Mead Hall, also a music venue, since the summer of 2017.
Bos said she and DeVault hope to relocate in central or East Madison, but are open to other areas.
They have 2,500 square feet for the Mead Hall, plus a storage area, and are looking for a similarly sized space. Bos said they would consider something larger if it means splitting off some space to share with a coffee shop or bakery or some other small business.
Bos said they considered moving into the new building, but the rent would be more expensive and they'd lose parking, a loading dock and storage space.
Also, she said, being in a "dilapidated old building was very much on brand for Bos." She said it was hard for them to imagine anchoring "a shiny high rise."
During the Mead Hall's hiatus, Bos and DeVault will produce their mead in a shared space in Stoughton, and will begin to sell to liquor stores early next year, something they haven't done since 2019.
They haven't set a closing date, but it could be as soon as Dec. 23 or as late as Feb. 13, due to agreements with various parties.
The music calendar for December features The Earthlings (Dec. 10), Annie and the Oakies (Dec. 11), BingBong and German Art Students (Dec. 17), Mead and Metal Fest feat with Lo-Fi Killers, Sabotage, Tubal Cain and Droids Attack (Dec. 18) and an all-day open mic (Dec. 19).
Bos said they may schedule additional shows if they continue to operate into January.