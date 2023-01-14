Bookstore co-owner extends love of reading to community

It's not a trap. It's just an unconventional bookstore location, one that brothers Rick and Jimbo Jacobs and friend Josh Derr chose because its lower rent keeps The Book Deal's sale costs down.

It may take just under 30 seconds after opening the building's front door — down a hallway, then a quick right turn and down another hallway, past a sign saying, "Don't worry ... it's not a trap" — to reach the books, kept in two adjacent office suites. But once you get there, it's something akin to a bibliophile's Narnia. Surrounding you are tens of thousands of cheap books organized by genre, a mural by Madison artist Triangulador and, if you're lucky, a real, living owl with piercing yellow eyes. (Rick and Jimbo Jacobs' father, Gene Jacobs, is a raptor biologist who has an owl named Sassy, an occasional guest of the bookstore.)

Formerly a computer consulting business owner, Rick Jacobs opened The Book Deal, 319 West Beltline #111, with his brother and Derr in 2018 after selling books online for seven years. He finds owning the bookstore to be more interactive and less stressful than running his computer business.

Rick Jacobs is also the father of Kiran, 4, whose room already has two bookshelves of children's books. He occasionally "helps" out at the store, his father said.

What book are you currently reading?

"The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together." Written by economist Heather McGhee about how the zero-sum myth has influenced policy and politics at great cost for all, the book is engaging and eye-opening. I also read a variety of children's books to my son each day, which is always a special time for us.

Where does your love of books come from?

Reading has been a part of my life since childhood and has taken various shapes over the years. I formed an even deeper regard for books after I graduated in 2004 with a degree in computer networking then moved from Stevens Point to Madison to launch a computer consulting business. The books I read on entrepreneurship, customer service, etc., helped my success and gave me a greater appreciation for how reading can open up new worlds.

I sold my computer business in 2016 and, though we were already selling books online by then, we wanted to develop deeper connections and a sense of community with our customers, and find more homes for all the books we had in our inventory. Also, since becoming a father and sharing the wonders of reading with my son, it’s been incredible to directly witness all the benefits in language, creativity, emotional development, and more that have come with instilling a love of books in him.

What do you hope increased reading can do for the community?

The benefits of increased access to books are limitless. Greater literacy helps with individual and community empowerment, creativity, critical thinking, interrupting bias, growing empathy, and more. We want our store to not only be a resource, by providing a broad selection of titles and genres, but also to help foster a sense of community and belonging for our customers. And we’re so grateful to them; our supporters have invested in our mission to foster affordable and free access to books. We’ve donated over 30,000 books to organizations, schools, prisons, Little Free Libraries, and more.

How did COVID-19 affect business? How did you and the other co-owners adjust to it?

COVID-19 impacted nearly every aspect of our business. Despite some setbacks, we were determined to stay true to our mission. In mid-April 2020, witnessing the negative impacts of school and library closings on children and caregivers inspired us to take our literacy mission to a whole new level. We created a 5K Giveaway, with the goal of distributing 5,000 children’s books in our community, for free. Our customers are also mission-driven, and people were searching for avenues to make a difference, so we asked for their partnership. We created an online book request form and asked them to spread the word.

Many pitched in for expenses and donated books. We shipped 4,000 books directly to caregivers and worked with teachers for the remaining 1,000. This was all possible thanks to our incredible customers and supporters. Since then, we’ve decided to prioritize free children’s books permanently in our store, where we now give five free kids’ books to customers, per visit. In 2022 we gave away over 4,000 children’s books and plan to give away even more in 2023.

What are the biggest challenges for independent bookstores like The Book Deal?

Business expenses (rent, marketing, store supplies, etc.) can be daunting. We work to keep our expenses low so that we can maintain affordable pricing.

What is the best part of your job? What’s the hardest part of your job?

The best part is, of course, meeting our customers and hearing about their many interests. And it’s hard to beat the electric energy when we have events, like Independent Book Store Day or a visit from Sassy the Great Horned Owl. It’s also a privilege and delight to have access to all these books, myself -- I am constantly learning something new.

The hardest part is the physical aspect -- regularly moving heavy boxes, but I also appreciate the exercise.

What have you learned from being a bookstore owner?

I’ve learned how much I enjoy curating a space for others. It’s been a rewarding adventure to work on improving the feel of our bookstore, one bookshelf, chair, or display case at a time, and many have come from our customers or partners. When I walk around the store now, I see all of these reminders of how relationships and community have steadily enhanced the feel and success of the store.