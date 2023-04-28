A music record store that opened on Madison’s East Side just last summer will close in June.

Former Sugar Shack Records employee and Boneset Records owner Maggie Denman said Wednesday in an Instagram post that she and her partner will be moving to Milwaukee, where they bought a house. Boneset Records opened last August on 222 North St. Its last day as a retail store is June 10.

The bins and shelves at her Boneset Records are filled with vinyl records, cassette tapes and compact discs that hold the music of, among others, Steve Winwood, Percy Faith, Johannes Brahms, Motley Crue, flugelhorn player Chuck Mangione and Kitten Forever, a Minneapolis-based feminist punk trio. There are also movies on VHS tape and DVD, and an L-shaped couch with a stuffed Gizmo from the 1984 movie “Gremlins.”

Denman’s collection of media came from her former boss, Gary John Feest, who closed his Sugar Shack Records in April after a 41-year run. Feest, whose shop was jammed with titles, gave Denman, a 10-year employee of the store, about 9,000 albums, cassette tapes, CDs, VHS tapes and DVDs in exchange for her cleaning out his Atwood Avenue shop.

But music lovers can still find Boneset Records wares online and at pop-up events, the retail store said.

Until the closure, Boneset records will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

State Journal reporter Barry Adams contributed to this report.

