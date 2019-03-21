A bomb threat written on a bathroom wall in Edgerton High School has prompted school officials and police to search all student bags and phones as they enter school Thursday morning.
The threat said there would be a bomb in the school on Thursday, said superintendent Dennis Pauli.
The Janesville Gazette said students were not allowed into the building until 7 a.m., and they needed to use one of two entrances.
Extra security is at the school, 200 Elm High Drive, and police will be assisting school officials in a search and will provide more security during the day.