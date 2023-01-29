Body pulled from Lake Waubesa after ice fisherman didn’t return home as expected, authorities say

A body was pulled from Lake Waubesa early Sunday morning after an ice fisherman didn’t return home as expected on Saturday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 11 p.m. Saturday, authorities were notified that an ice fisherman had not returned home as expected, and was last known to be ice fishing on the north end of Lake Waubesa, Sgt. Nicole Schomer said in a statement.

Marine and Trail Enforcement deputies were called in to assist in the search efforts for the missing 45-year-old man, who was likely to be using an ATV for transport, Schomer said.

At about 3:30 a.m., deputies began focusing their search in an area where there were indications that an ATV may have entered the water through the ice, Schomer said.

Deputies recovered a man who was submerged in the water and he was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical examiner, Schomer said.

The investigation is continuing and the dead man’s identity will be released by the medical examiner’s office pending notification of next of kin, Schomer said.