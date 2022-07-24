Body of Milwaukee fisherman missing on Lake Monona recovered

The body of a 74-year-old Milwaukee man who fell overboard while fishing on Lake Monona Saturday afternoon was recovered Sunday, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office Marine and Trail Enforcement, along with Madison Fire & Rescue, responded to Lake Monona at about 1 p.m. Saturday after reports of a fisherman who went overboard. First responders were not able to locate the angler, and the Sheriff’s Office Dive Team responded to the scene a short time later, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said.

The Dive Team searched near the middle of the lake, off Winnequah Road in Monona, until severe weather forced divers off the water Saturday evening, Schaffer said.

At around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, the dive team recovered the body of the missing man. The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office will release his name after an autopsy and notifying his family.

Two other men were in the 24-foot 2020 Ranger Reata at the time of the incident. They reported the missing man was driving the boat and fell out when the boat hit a swell and turned sharply, Schaffer said. The two passengers were returned to shore safely on Saturday.