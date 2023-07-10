There are few details but a body was pulled from Lake Monona on Monday morning.

Madison police and the Madison Fire Department were called at 5:46 a.m. to the area of John Nolen and North Shore drives for a report of a person in the water. Sgt. Joseph Engler of the Madison Police Department said in a release that the unresponsive male was recovered from the water but additional lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.

It was not immediately known if the body was found in Monona Bay or on the main lake where there is a fishing pier at that location.

However, a supervisor with Dane County Dispatch said first responders ultimately responded to the area of the fishing pier on the main lake. The area is popular not only with anglers but also for bikers, walkers, rowers and open water swimmers.

The incident remains under investigation by Madison police and of the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.