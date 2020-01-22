Body found on bike path in Fitchburg, police say

A body was found on a Fitchburg bike path Wednesday afternoon, Fitchburg police said.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for visiting!
Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.
Officers arrived at the bike path area adjacent to Fitchrona Road and one-tenth of a mile north of Nesbitt Road shortly after 12:47 p.m. for a report of a person found, Deputy Chief Matthew Laha said. The subject appeared to have died on the bike path.
Laha said the death does not seem suspicious after an initial investigation, and there is no concern for the public's safety.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter
Shanzeh Ahmad | Wisconsin State Journal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today