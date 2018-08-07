The body of a 65-year-old man was pulled from the Rock River in Downtown Janesville Monday afternoon, with police investigating the incident.
There are no reports of missing or endangered people from the area at this time.
The body was seen by a person walking along the river at about 2:15 p.m. near the Centerway Street bridge, Janesville police said.
The body was located north of the dam about 20 feet from the riverbank.
The Janesville Fire Department assisted in recovering the body from the river.
"The identity of the person is known and will be released by the Medical Examiner's Office," the report said. "An autopsy will be conducted on Tuesday."