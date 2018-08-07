A body pulled from the Rock River in Downtown Janesville on Monday has been identified as that of Daniel Eccles, 68, of Janesvillle.
Preliminary results of an autopsy are pending further study, the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office said in a statement.
"At this time, there is no suggestion of foul play associated with this death," the statement said.
Janesville Police and the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office are continuing to investigate the incident.
Eccles' body was seen by a person walking along the river at about 2:15 p.m. near the Centerway Street bridge, Janesville police said.
His body was located north of the dam about 20 feet from the riverbank. The Janesville Fire Department assisted in recovering the body from the river.