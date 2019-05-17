A man's body was found floating in Lake Mendota Friday morning, with police saying there were no initial signs of foul play.
The Madison man, believed to be in his 60s, was seen in the lake at about 7:15 a.m., in water between the UW-Madison water rescue station and the Edgewater Hotel pier.
"There are no initial signs of foul play, and the death does not appear to be suspicious," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office will be investigating to determine cause and manner of death.
The man's name was not released.