A house fire in Lafayette County claimed the life of one person Wednesday, with the body discovered in the house after the fire was extinguished.
It happened around 11:45 a.m. at 17694 South Lake Road in the town of Fayette, the Sheriff's Office said.
"The caller to 911 said it appeared the first floor of the residence was fully engulfed, and it was believed a person was still inside," said Sheriff Reg Gill.
Fire units from Argyle, Blanchardville and Darlington responded to the fire, along with Argyle EMS and sheriff's deputies.
The identity of the person who died in the fire was not released pending notification of family.
The house was a total loss.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The state fire marshal's office is assisting in the investigation.