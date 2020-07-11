Body found by cadaver dogs in Janesville Township, authorities say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A body was found by cadaver dogs near railroad tracks in a thick wooded area of Janesville Township Saturday morning.

The cadaver dogs were brought in Saturday at 8:43 a.m. by Wisconsin K9 SOS Search and Rescue to assist deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Janesville Police and Fire Departments in a search for a man that went missing Thursday.

By 9 a.m. the dogs alerted authorities to a body of a man in a thick wooded area down an embankment from railroad tracks in the 2800 block of N. CTH E. near the Arbor Ridge Subdivision, where a man went missing earlier in the week.

The body was turned over to the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office and is pending an autopsy. Positive identification of the body will be made by the Medical Examiner in the near future, Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson said in a statement.

No foul play is suspected.

