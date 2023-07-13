The Dane County Humane Society's Wildlife Center has taken in its first bobkitten since the rehabilitation program began more than 20 years ago.

The 9- to 10-week-old female was found orphaned about a week ago near Mazomanie, the Human Society said Thursday. It was thin, dehydrated, very hungry and covered with burrs, the agency said, and had likely had been separated from her family for a few days.

The program's veterinary staff gave her food and water and she was sedated so the burrs could be removed.

"Following a few days of rest and food, she’s greatly improved and acting like a spit-fire!" the Humane Society said in a news release. "She’s angry and vocal, hisses and swats whenever anyone comes near her cage, and can be heard munching on food after the evening feeding. This behavior is exactly what rehabilitators want and would expect from a wild bobkitten."

The agency said she could be transferred to live with other orphaned bobkittens soon and will eventually be released back into the wild near where she was found.

