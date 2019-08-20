Boaters rescued a drunken man after he jumped into Lake Mendota on Friday night, the Madison Fire Department reported.
The department’s Lake Rescue Team was dispatched at 7:47 p.m. Friday on a report of a person in distress on Lake Mendota near Lakelawn Place and arrived at 7:53 p.m.
But bystanders already had reached the man by boat, and as one held the man above water, others jumped in and provided flotation devices, and the man eventually was pulled onto the citizen boat to be taken to shore, the Fire Department said.
The Lake Rescue Team was told that the man had gone under water a few times before being rescued, but was alert when he was brought to shore, where paramedics evaluated him, and he was transported to a local hospital.