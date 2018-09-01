As flooding concerns remain with more rain anticipated through Monday evening, the city of Monona announced its boat launches will be closed until further notice.
The city said its launches at Winnequah Trail, Tonyawatha Trail and Lottes Park are closed because of continued high lake levels and debris floating in the water.
Residents who need to park their boats on the street are also allowed to at this time without receiving a parking ticket.
Although lake and flood levels were steady Saturday, Monona and Madison officials said sandbag barriers and other flood protections should be kept in place until all flood threats are gone.
In Madison, Capital City Trail has been opened along Monona Terrace between Blair and Broom streets, emergency operations spokesman Bryan Johnson said in a statement. Sandbags are being used to keep water off the pathway and pumps are being used.
Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, who represents the area, said flooding on the path, particularly in Brittingham Park and Law Park, may still be susceptible to flooding from Lake Monona.
North Livingston Street has been opened to traffic, but South Livingston Street from East Washington Avenue to the railroad tracks is still closed for construction, Johnson said.