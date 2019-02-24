Gusting winds, whiteout conditions and snow-covered roads are making driving on area roads difficult, forcing Madison officials to salt and plow many city streets.
Winds of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts of up to 55 mph Sunday and light snow have created blowing snow and even closed South Pleasant View Road between Mineral Point Road and Valley View Road because of whiteout conditions.
That road is expected to reopen sometime Sunday afternoon.
The Madison Streets Divison said Sunday afternoon that plows had started salting and plowing main thoroughfares in the city.
Other trucks will plow slush off of neighborhood streets, according to city officials.
A high wind warning is in effect in Madison until 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
"Those commuting in other outlying areas of Madison should use caution while the winds remain high as visibility may be limited while the snow blows across the road," the Streets Division said.
Officials throughout the state, including those in Columbia County and Lafayette County, warned motorists to avoid travelling on Sunday due to the blowing snow and high winds.
Temperatures are also expected to fall to minus 2 overnight, producing wind chills of between minus 10 and minus 20.
As the temperatures drop, ice could redevelop, the Streets Division said. Since salt's effectiveness decreases when temperatures drop below 20 degrees, sand will be applied in slick areas to help with traction.
"Those on the roads Sunday should remain alert. Changing weather conditions will keep the road conditions changing as well," the Streets Divison said. "For Monday morning, plan for a slow commute because roadway users may encounter slick areas, especially on neighborhood streets where the melted slush froze due to the plummeting temperatures."