Bloody Marys, pancakes and Cheeseheads: Packers fans rise early for London game

Packers fans had no problem setting their alarm clocks early for Sunday's game, which took place in London.

The loss to the New York Giants was Green Bay's first international regular-season game, and the Packers were the last NFL team to play in London as the league continues to expand its international fan base.

With a kickoff time of 8:30 a.m. Madison time -- which was 2:30 p.m. London time -- fans looked like they could have been headed to an evening game at Lambeau, but instead they were seated in bars surrounded by Bloody Mary's, coffee and breakfast platters.

Just ahead of game time, sleepy fans started to shuffle into the Essen Haus in Downtown Madison. The Madison Packer Backers, a longtime group of super fans in the Madison area, filled up most of the seats. Some were decked out in hats and headbands, and one member placed a Bloody Mary in a cheese-shaped koozie. They ordered breakfast and played Packer trivia throughout the game.

Group member Taz Ferguson said she's been a Packers fan since the 1950s and has tried to go to as many games as she can. She's a season ticket holder and has sat in seats all over Lambeau Field, but on Sunday, her seat was next to friend Colleen Crocker at the Essen Haus.

"It's something different," Ferguson said of the London game.

"The Packers have a following. They're one of the oldest teams, been playing forever, they're in a small town," fellow Packer Backer David Harried, 73, of Stoughton. You can find Packer bars all over the country and beyond, he said. "They've got a big following."

Barb Ryan's brother was in London attending the game, and she said it was a "sea of Packers" in the city.

"I've seen nothing but crowds of Packers; people in every bar," Ryan said. Her brother has been to London before, but went just to watch the game and socialize with other fans this time, she said.

Ryan was at the Essen Haus with Packer Backer friends, including Jan Breisath, who said waking up early wasn't that big a deal.

"We never miss a Packer game, so the time isn't significant because we're big supporters," she said. Her friend, Becky, said to her, "You'd get up with the birds if you had to."

Some fans couldn't stream the game at home, so they opted for a bar. Many bars in the Madison area opened early for the game, hosting breakfast buffets and deals on drinks. Not every bar was open by kickoff, and some fans had to call around to find the right spot.

"A lot of bars, it was surprising, they didn't open early for the game, which I thought was really weird," said Garth Sharpee, a Madison native who was at the Essen Haus with wife Elizabeth Sharpee, who is from Green Bay. The two currently live in Muskego, but were on their way home from camping at Governor Dodge State Park.

"So we got up early and packed up the campsite," Garth said. He described the game in London as a "special event," saying that it was nice to get a new fan base involved.

John Schmitz decided to look the part for the early game and dressed in a pajama onesie at the Up North Bar, next door to the Essen Haus, where he watches every Packers game.

Matt Zoellner was also in his usual spot at the Come Back In bar, just a few doors down. He was joined by friends Jeff Miller and John Kokette, whom he met several years ago watching football in the bar.

"I got my first Bloody Mary this morning at about 8:52, so hear, hear!" Zoellner said. He said he planned to get up early for Sunday's game and had to tune out of "Saturday Night Live" earlier than usual the night before.

The number of Packers fans in London was "incredible," group members said, and included one of their friends who was at the game sporting a Clay Matthews jersey.

"I'm very happy," Zoellner said. "The more Packer fans the better."

Across the pond, it was clear the Packers were in town as fans and players explored London in the days and hours leading up to the game. Players could be seen warming up with soccer balls at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Wisconsin comedian Charlie Berens was in attendance.

Running back AJ Dillon posted a photo from the London Eye, joking that he could see Door County from the top, and retired Packers players recreated the Beatles' "Abbey Road" photo. Some fans could be spotted in the crowd with "English cheddar" tags sticking out of their iconic foam Cheeseheads, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers was spotted with Ted Lasso creator and star Jason Sudeikis.

Those at the Essen Haus applauded after the singing of the "Star-Spangled Banner," and then again after "God Save the King," Britain's national anthem. A lot of fans said it would have been fun to be at the game in London, but they said the tickets were hard to get and expensive.

With the earlier kickoff, the game also wrapped up earlier, leaving fans with a lot of free time on a Sunday usually consumed by football.

Many planned to get housework done, like cleaning, mowing the lawn or laundry, and some were excited to get outside on a mild fall day. Others still planned on watching more football, and one woman had a bridal shower to attend.

Kokette's plans: "Sit around and wait for the next Packer game."