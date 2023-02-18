After having to fight for his first win last year, Blessed Sacrament seventh-grader Aiden Wijeyakulasuriya swiftly defended his All-City Spelling Bee title the second time around, pushing past his fellow top 3 winners in less than 10 minutes Saturday.
The twelve-year-old powered through the spelling of "milliner," "comprimario," and "amyloid" as he faced runner-up Jay Jadhav, seemingly keeping his cool until the very end.
"There's a lot of mixed thoughts as you're going up there," Aiden said after the competition. "When I was going, what was going through my head was, 'I never heard some of those words.' What I do, I just focus on my breathing, focus on the word and just forget about what the outcome will be."
But, maybe that's to be expected of a kid who's favorite word is "Cynghanedd." Which is a form of patterning of consonants, accents, and rhymes.
The top three spellers advancing to the Wisconsin state spelling bee in March. From left: 3rd place, Molly Abel (7th grade, Our Lady Queen of Peace School); 1st place, Aiden Wijeyakulasuriya (7th grade, Blessed Sacrament School); 2nd place, Jay Jadhav (6th grade, EAGLE School of Madison).
Molly Abel (7th grade, Our Lady Queen of Peace School) spells a word on her hand at the Madison All-City Spelling Bee, as #26, Pratham Sanghavi (4th grade, Paul Olson Elementary School) and #28, Vincent Bautista (8th grade, Saint Maria Goretti Catholic School) wait in line.