After having to fight for his first win last year, Blessed Sacrament seventh-grader Aiden Wijeyakulasuriya swiftly defended his All-City Spelling Bee title the second time around, pushing past his fellow top-three finishers in less than 10 minutes Saturday.

The 12-year-old powered through the spelling of "milliner," "comprimario," and "amyloid" as he faced runner-up Jay Jadhav, seemingly keeping his cool until the very end.

"There's a lot of mixed thoughts as you're going up there," Wijeyakulasuriya said after the competition. "What was going through my head was, 'I never heard some of those words.' What I do, I just focus on my breathing, focus on the word and just forget about what the outcome will be."

Maybe that's to be expected of a kid whose favorite word is "cynghanedd" — an intricate system of patterning of consonants, accents and rhymes.

Third-place winner Molly Abel, a seventh-grader at Our Lady Queen of Peace, will join Wijeyakulasuriya and Jadhav, a sixth-grader at Eagle School, in advancing to the Badger State Spelling Bee on March 11.

Both the All-City Spelling Bee and Badger State Spelling Bee are sponsored by the Wisconsin State Journal.

Abel and Jadhav each lasted a round after making it to the top three about an hour and a half into the event.

Nerves only got higher and higher inside Mitby Theater on Madison Area Technical College's Truax Campus, as Abel misspelled "tuberose," omitting the first "e."

Jadhav then misspelled "comprimario" — with an "a" where the first "i" should be.

The 36 participating students impressed the audience, working through words such as "edification," "phalanges," "indemnity" and "vexatious."

Some even fought through their nerves by dancing as they waited in line, like Carter Buchanon from John Muir Elementary, one of four qualifying fourth-graders.

Like most of the participating spellers, Wijeyakulasuriya is extremely well-rounded. He is also an avid tennis player, oboe and piano player, and most recently has taken up taekwondo.

"He's actually second-degree taekwondo now, he just received his first," his mom, Dinusha Wijeyakulasuriya, said proudly.

"That last word, I was really nervous because I hadn't heard it," Wijeyakulasuriya said about "amyloid."

Now, he hopes to celebrate with something small, just with family.

"Doesn't have to be very big," Wijeyakulasuriya said.

Meet Madison's top spellers of 2023 Molly Abel Akins, Simon Vincent Bautista Isabel Branchesi Carter Buchanon Noah Cavanaugh Jo Conti Seralyn Cure Anja DeWald Hugh Downey Grace Haun Silvia Hayden Kelsey Henderson Sophia Holden Jay Jadhav Emmanuel Johnson Vivian Kaufman Cameron Khuy Ava Kramer Henrik Kroning-Knutson Noah Maldonado Risako (Risa) Miura Arnav Nandanwar Ruby Niosi Amy Noh Lars Olson Edward Riek Emma Ruiz Pratham Sanghavi Freya Sherer Nora Smarrella Katelyn Starkenburg Benjamin Tekin Ava Thompson Elicia Traverse Peter Vanduyne Aiden Wijeyakulasuriya Lily Wu