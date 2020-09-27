'Blessed by being outside': Madison church innovates, finds community, in outdoor services

“I told her, ‘When they take my car away, I can wobble up on my walker,’” she said. “And the lady responded, ‘Oh no, we’ll pick you up,’ so I joined the church.”

White was raised Methodist in a white church in northern Wisconsin.

“I never had the opportunity to be with people of color, and I’m so glad I have this opportunity now and wouldn’t miss it for the world,” she said. “This is the highlight of my week because we have a lot of fun.”

Life-changing

Ashley Rose Brown and Gordon Payne, an engaged couple who are currently homeless, started coming to the church’s outdoor services in late August after deciding in 2018 that they wanted to join a church as a couple. Payne said it took them 18 months and being homeless to find S.S. Morris after they ended up living in a tent nearby and were able to walk to the services.

Brown said coming to the church on Sundays helps to build her faith, which she had struggled with in the past, and it gives her “a lot of hope for what the future can bring.”

The couple intend to continue attending the outdoor services and eventually join the church and be married. Garcia said she would marry them at no cost.