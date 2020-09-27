'Blessed by being outside': Madison church innovates, finds community, in outdoor services

Halfway through a recent outdoor Sunday service, a small Christian congregation on Madison’s East Side welcomed a bright, late summer sun as it peeked through a cluster of gray clouds.
“Every Sunday, we’ve had good weather, literally every Sunday,” said Camara Stovall, a longtime member of the S.S. Morris Community African Methodist Episcopal Church. “It will rain from, like, Monday to Saturday, and then it just stops.”
Stovall called it a “blessing in disguise” because for months now, this church has had to rely on the weather to cooperate in order to meet safely as a congregation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Like most all organizations, the church shuttered its doors earlier this year to comply with local public health guidelines.
The Rev. Karla Garcia, pastor at the predominantly Black church since 2014, said she and church members tried having services online for about a month, but “it just wasn’t the same.” They then decided to bring the weekly service outdoors and hold it in the church’s parking lot.
“We were missing worshiping together, but we’re committed to following the rules and wearing our masks and socially distancing,” she said. “Rain or snow or shine, we’ll always want to come together.”
Most church members sit on chairs that are spread out in the parking lot. Others choose to stay in their cars and listen with the windows rolled down. The church has two services, one in English led by Garcia and another that follows soon after in Spanish, led by Rev. Jose Dominguez. Every Sunday since June 2, the two groups worship with song, live music and readings for about two hours.
“We’ve been blessed by being outside and being a little innovative and creative,” Garcia said.
Some 30 people come together for the first service, and another 10 or so show up for the Spanish service. Garcia said under normal circumstances, the two congregations combined include about 80 people.
Longtime church member Wayne Strong said he was surprised at how many people have been showing up for the outdoor services.
“It’s exciting seeing people come out and also seeing how the neighbors have actually embraced us and sometimes even opened their windows or stepped outside and listened to parts of the service,” he said.
Neighborly support
Garcia said she was worried at first because the church is surrounded by homes and thought the neighbors would complain about the gathering and noise. But some have supported the church’s efforts by giving notes and donations.
Laura Schlough, a church neighbor, said she considers herself a spiritual person but isn’t a member of a church. When she first noticed the S.S. Morris parking lot services, she sat out on her deck to listen for a while. She continues to listen from her deck almost every Sunday.
“They’re very passionate, and they talk about everything from joys that they feel to the hurt they feel, and it’s just very moving,” Schlough said.
She said it’s been nice during times of isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic to feel the sense of community at the church. Every now and then, her partner, Joe Schlough, will join her on the deck.
“There’s just such a beauty that rolls down the hill to where I am. It’s hard to ignore that,” she said. “I get a lot out of listening to it.”
Although she doesn’t see herself joining a church when some sense of normalcy returns, Schlough said she’s “glad that (the S.S. Morris members are) in our neighborhood, and we’re in their neighborhood.”
Open to all
While the congregation is made up of mostly Black members, Garcia said S.S. Morris is “open to anyone and everyone.”
“We’re a small but very loving church, and we’re just trying to stay together and survive as a church,” Garcia said.
Neighbors Judith White and Jo-Ann Draheim live just down the block from the church and have been attending the Sunday services outdoors. Draheim said she joined the church in early September but had been attending the outdoor services throughout the summer with White while she was living with her temporarily. She then moved in next door to White after that house went up for sale.
When White, who describes herself as an “81-year-old white lady,” started coming to Morris about three years ago, one of the older Black congregants asked why she was there.
“I told her, ‘When they take my car away, I can wobble up on my walker,’” she said. “And the lady responded, ‘Oh no, we’ll pick you up,’ so I joined the church.”
White was raised Methodist in a white church in northern Wisconsin.
“I never had the opportunity to be with people of color, and I’m so glad I have this opportunity now and wouldn’t miss it for the world,” she said. “This is the highlight of my week because we have a lot of fun.”
Life-changing
Ashley Rose Brown and Gordon Payne, an engaged couple who are currently homeless, started coming to the church’s outdoor services in late August after deciding in 2018 that they wanted to join a church as a couple. Payne said it took them 18 months and being homeless to find S.S. Morris after they ended up living in a tent nearby and were able to walk to the services.
Brown said coming to the church on Sundays helps to build her faith, which she had struggled with in the past, and it gives her “a lot of hope for what the future can bring.”
The couple intend to continue attending the outdoor services and eventually join the church and be married. Garcia said she would marry them at no cost.
“Since I’ve been coming to this church, my life has been changing around me,” Payne said. “I got two interviews coming up this week. Everything just changed, and that’s because I put my foot forward and took the first step to start the process.”
