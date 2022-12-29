'Blanket lady,' 90, holding her final fundraiser in honor of grandson killed in Iraq

Rose Mary Quinn Gabriel's life could fill a book.

She has, in fact, written four memoirs so far and plans two more to finish up telling her life story — from her nomadic youth following her dad's career moves as a bulldozer operator, to his tragic death in a cave-in when she was 13, to her life as a farmer's wife, raising nine children, photographing rodeos, working in the pit of a coal mine in Wyoming and ultimately returning to Wisconsin, where she's lived three times.

For the last six years, though, Quinn Gabriel has had a specific mission: making fleece blankets and selling them for $20 as a fundraiser for disabled-hockey programs in memory of her grandson, Army Sgt. Kurt Schamberg, who was 26 when he died in 2005 in Iraq.

Quinn Gabriel, who lives in New Berlin, has sold blankets at the Madison Ice Arena several times over the last five to six years. But this week's tournament, which concludes Friday, will be her last.

"When I am hosting tournaments and events, people will say, if they can't remember her name, 'Will the blanket lady be here?'" said Andrea Chaffee, the ice arena's business and marketing director.

"I think she is probably one of the most interesting ladies I have ever met," Chaffee said.

Quinn Gabriel said she's raised about $60,000, selling hats and more blankets than she can count. While most of the money has been donated to groups, this week, she's raising money for Madison firefighter Jesse Faust, who was injured in a car crash in June.

Her own history with ice hockey stretches back to her childhood in the Upper Midwest.

"We played what we called hockey," she said. "We'd put a rock in a sock and pick up a stick that was laying around off a bush or a tree, and that was our hockey stick."

She and her three daughters have been raising money at hockey tournaments from Chicago to the Twin Cities since 2016. Several years ago, while attending a hockey tournament in which another grandson was participating, Quinn Gabriel started talking with Chaffee about the blankets and, soon after that, she started selling them at Madison Ice Arena events.

"Usually in a hockey tournament, this area is full of people milling around," she said Wednesday in the lobby of the arena. "They go in there and sit down on the cold bench and they come out and buy something."

She likes hockey tournaments, in part, because "I'm a kid person."

So was her grandson, Kurt.

At Kurt's funeral, a fellow officer said children would wait for Kurt at the gates of the military base because he'd always have gum or candy, and he'd play games with them, she said.

She also remembers the last time her grandson came to visit her in Green Bay, where she was living at the time, prior to his second tour in Iraq in January 2005.

"And I said, 'Kurt, why are you going back?'" she said. "And he looked at me and said, 'Grandma, the kids are waiting for me at the gate of the base.'"

"He just loved it," she said.

According to the Military Times, Schamberg was awarded a Purple Heart for a leg injury.

Quinn Gabriel used to sew labels honoring her grandson into the felt blankets she makes until ran out of labels. Now, she's selling the last of her inventory.

Having turned 90 on Halloween, she doesn't think she should be driving anymore, and the constant weekend traveling is hard on her daughters, who go with her to set up and take down the display.

The Madison fundraiser concludes Friday. She has one more fundraiser scheduled in Chicago but isn't sure she'll have enough blankets to hold it.

"She never wants anything in return," Chaffee said. "She's an extremely giving and compassionate and generous person, more than I have ever seen from anybody."

"It'll be kind of sad not to see her at our events, but I hope she'll come to our events (just) to visit."