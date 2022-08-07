Blanchardville man dead following Aug. 1 motorcycle crash in Green County

An investigation determined that Schneider was traveling east on highway 39 when he attempted to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone at around 1 p.m. on Aug. 1 in the town of York. He was unable to negotiate the curve in the roadway after passing the vehicle, entered a ditch and was ejected from the motorcycle. Schneider was not wearing a helmet and sustained serious injuries. He was transported from the scene by Med Flight, according to a statement by the Green County Sheriffs Office.