Blackhawk Chinese Ministry cancels Chinese New Year celebration as coronavirus spreads

The Blackhawk Chinese Ministry's annual event, which was scheduled for Feb. 1 after the official start of the new year on Saturday, is one of the largest in Madison, Huang said. Last year, 600 people attended the celebration at the Middleton location of Blackhawk Church, 9620 Brader Way. Blackhawk also has locations in Downtown Madison and Fitchburg.

The Chinese ministry holds its Sunday services at the Middleton location, Craig Gartland, pastor of adult ministries at the church, said. Huang translates the church's weekly sermon from English to Mandarin for the Chinese-speaking congregation, which began about six years ago.

The Chinese New Year event is a chance for the Chinese community in Dane County to have a "taste of home" while they are overseas, Huang said. Celebrants have a meal together and enjoy a variety show with traditional music, dance and a stand-up show. He said he hopes the community can go back to its large-scale event next year.

"Of course there's some disappointment because this is our biggest event for the Chinese congregation in this church," Huang said. "But they know back home people are suffering."

