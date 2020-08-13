Black Restaurant Week to honor legacy of Milele Chikasa Anana

“With all that’s going on in the world, there are some times when Black businesses get kinda pushed aside,” she said. Honoring Black-owned businesses is important, she said, because it reminds her and shows children that “if you work hard, you have whatever you want.”

Chef James Bloodsaw, owner of the plant-based caterer Just Veggiez, said that the event helps bring in new customers for businesses, which is especially needed right now because of COVID-19.

“It gives Black restaurants the opportunity to showcase their food,” he said. “Especially at the Jamboree, people can come to try the food and potentially become future customers.”

Due to COVID-19, organizers have added additional safety measures, including the Marketplace BRW app, which will allow customers to pre-order items. The app is available on the Madison Black Chamber website and is set to launch Sunday Aug. 16. Pre-order sales will be open through Aug. 19.