On a hot summer afternoon at Elver Park on Madison’s West Side, young athletes take turns swinging a baseball bat, as their coach Nicolas Carter gently throws a ball their way.

“The number one thing is don’t give up,” Carter tells the children as they attempt to make contact with the ball. “It gets hard sometimes, but if you keep trying you’ll get it.”

Carter leads The Generals, one of 16 teams in the Black Men Coalition of Dane County’s Youth Baseball League. The league helps make baseball accessible to all kids by charging no fees and providing new baseball equipment, including custom jerseys, free to families. The league also helps many families with transportation to and from weekly practices and games.

The league started last summer and already has about 250 players participating.

“Having this for kids free is a great experience for them,” said Jason Reno, a volunteer coach and father to a player in the league. “Supplies, uniforms and equipment can be really expensive, and you probably have to buy it along with league fees.”

Corey Marionneaux, founder and president of the Black Men Coalition of Dane County, said he was inspired to start the league last year largely to make the sport more accessible to children of color. The coalition, established in 2022, is a local nonprofit dedicated to empowering Black men and youth through mentorship, community involvement and education.

“I started seeing that other baseball leagues didn’t have any kids of color, and I thought that was a huge issue being a kid that played baseball when I was young,” Marionneaux said. “I wanted to make sure that I created an opportunity for other kids, so maybe life’s a little easier and they could have an amazing summer.”

The league has attracted a diverse set of players and coaches. Out of the roughly 250 participants, 85% are Black. About 20% of the players are girls. For many parents, it’s encouraging to see their children navigate such an inclusive environment.

“Sports can be a financial burden, so to have it be free and with boys of his kind and to have Black men as his peers is just great,” said Chanise Cisnero, mother to 7-year-old Calio Cisnero, who plays for the Young Bucks.

Impact

While much of the season is still left, the league has already taught the children more than baseball.

“The kids are learning about teamwork and camaraderie, and it’s giving them a chance to get off of the iPads and get out and be active,” Reno said. “I think it builds character for the kids, and it's most important for them to have fun win or lose.”

Since Derrick Hooks’ son, 8-year-old Destin Hooks, joined the league this year, it’s given them a shared interest. Hooks, who moved to Madison with his family 5 months ago, has started volunteering for the league and the pair have started practicing the sport together at home.

“Baseball is teaching him more about teamwork, discipline, organization and responsibility,” Hooks said. “I used to play baseball, so it’s awesome to see him out here practicing.”

Eight-year-old William Schaefer's favorite part of joining the league has been getting to learn new skills.

“Even if I know most of it, I like learning how to do new things better and helping other people learn how to do it better,” he said.

Practices for the league take place every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and games take place every Saturday at Elver Park. For many families, practices and games have provided an essential community space where they’ve been able to meet other parents and players and cheer each other on.

“Last Saturday, we stayed well past my son's game just because of the atmosphere and the camaraderie and the people there,” said Ronda Huebner, mother to 10-year-old player Adalius Huebner. “My son has made friendships with his teammates, and I’ve gotten to connect with parents and other community members there."

In early August, the league will be hosting an end-of-the-season celebration, where all players will receive a medal and a player catalog featuring all the players. Marionneaux's future goals for the league include having their own field for practice and gaining larger sponsorships. The program is funded in part from donations, including a $10,000 grant from Wisconsin State Journal Youth Services, the charitable arm of the newspaper.

But for now, getting to see all the smiles that the league has helped generate is good enough.

“I just think it's everything I didn't have or everything I wish I had,” Marionneaux said of the league. “We want to make sure that our kids feel like they belong and that they're properly prepared and that they can compete at a level like everyone else.”