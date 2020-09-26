 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Black Lives Matter march begins from Capital Square
0 comments
alert top story

Black Lives Matter march begins from Capital Square

{{featured_button_text}}
Black Lives Matter march

Silver Steppert, 21, center, marches with several dozen other Black Lives Matter demonstrators Saturday night in Downtown Madison. After police in Louisville were not charged in the death of Breonna Taylor, Steppert said, “I couldn’t stay silent anymore.”

 Elizabeth Beyer | Wisconsin State Journal

A few dozen demonstrators participating in a Black Lives Matter march have set out from Capitol Square.

The marchers, flanked by cars, headed down Hamilton Street at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, using vehicles and bikes to block traffic. They marched down Doty Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulvevard and proceeded onto Wilson Street.

Police were blocking off traffic.

It is the third day of local demonstrations that have blocked traffic, including on the Beltline.

Silver Steppert, 21, said she feels enraged. After police in Louisville were not charged in the death of Breonna Taylor, Steppert said, “I couldn’t stay silent anymore.”

Steppert moved here in December from a small town in central Wisconsin. It’s her first march and to her it means growth, renewal and change.

“I’m tired, I’m exhausted and here I am,” she said.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics