Black Lives Matter march begins from Capital Square

A few dozen demonstrators participating in a Black Lives Matter march have set out from Capitol Square.

The marchers, flanked by cars, headed down Hamilton Street at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, using vehicles and bikes to block traffic. They marched down Doty Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulvevard and proceeded onto Wilson Street.

Police were blocking off traffic.

It is the third day of local demonstrations that have blocked traffic, including on the Beltline.

Silver Steppert, 21, said she feels enraged. After police in Louisville were not charged in the death of Breonna Taylor, Steppert said, “I couldn’t stay silent anymore.”

Steppert moved here in December from a small town in central Wisconsin. It’s her first march and to her it means growth, renewal and change.

“I’m tired, I’m exhausted and here I am,” she said.

