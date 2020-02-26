Black community leaders urge 100% participation in 2020 Census: 'This is our time'

Leaders in the local black community are urging all residents to participate in the 2020 Census next month as part of the effort to end racial disparities in Wisconsin.

"Let me be the first to say that south Madison, this is our time," said Ald. Sheri Carter, 14th District. "It's our moment to be counted in the 2020 Census."

Carter, along with several other community leaders, spoke at Mt. Zion Baptist Church on the South Side Wednesday to emphasize the importance of "100% participation" in the data collection that takes place nationwide every 10 years.

"Participation enables the city to maintain and increase services that we all need and want," Carter said. "We want more funding in our schools, for road repair and so much more."

State Rep. Shelia Stubbs, the first African-American from Dane County elected to the Legislature, said the Census results will affect everyone on a day-to-day basis, so accuracy is crucial.

"2020 is the year that Wisconsin must and should and will do better," Stubbs said. "Taking part in the Census is an act of social justice."