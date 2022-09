Birds die in $100,000 fire at town of Burke commercial building, authorities say

Several caged birds died in a $100,000 fire at a town of Burke commercial building on Saturday afternoon, Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue reported.

The fire at the building in the 4600 block of Dovetail Drive was brought under control within 9 minutes, Assistant Chief Thane Westermeyer said in a statement.

Mutual aid was requested for the fire and that brought two engine trucks, one ladder truck, one squad, one brush truck, and four water tenders to the scene, Westermeyer said.

The initial damage reports were $75,000 to the building and $25,000 for contents, Westermeyer said.

The cause is under investigation, Westermeyer said.