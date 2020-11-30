Birders flock to Madison park for glimpse of bird rarely seen in Wisconsin

“Of course, everybody’s asking each other, ‘Have you seen it?’ And somebody I ran into had actually seen it and they were able to tell me approximately where it was,” Karlsen said. “So I went there and stood around for a while and heard the call.”

She was able to clearly capture it in photos after it jumped on a branch. “Most of the time, it just scutters around on the ground,” she said.

Two others reported seeing it Friday. Jake Mohlmann said he saw the bird on the southeastern point along the outer trail loop. He wrote that it was “vocalizing a lot and usually not more than 2 feet off the ground.”

Graham said he knew it was the black-throated gray warbler when he saw it because of its distinctive appearance. “I got really, really good looks at it. It was very cooperative. In fact, it was within just a few feet of me at one point.”

The warbler is named for its black throat and dusky gray back and is extremely rare in the Midwest, with few straying east of Colorado, according to the blog Badgerland Birding. At first, the bird could be mistaken for a black and white warbler or a blackpoll warbler, it said.