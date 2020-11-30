Birders flock to Madison park for glimpse of bird rarely seen in Wisconsin

Birders have been flocking to Turville Point Conservation Park for a glimpse of a bird rare to Wisconsin that’s been hanging around far out of its normal range and creating a lot of excitement in birding circles.
Nate Graham, 24, a bird enthusiast since elementary school, spotted the black-throated gray warbler two weeks ago at Turville woods, next to Olin Park, on Madison’s South Side, after learning about the bird’s arrival on the bird-tracking website eBird.
“It was really cool to see because it’s a bird that I’ve only seen before out West,” said Graham, who was in the woods hoping to see it again Thanksgiving morning but didn’t. “It’s associated with the mountains out West and then it shows up in Madison, which has only happened a few times before. So this bird, it’s just really out of place. It’s a bird that isn’t likely to be seen here again in years. It’s a great opportunity for people.”
Birder Neil Gilbert and three others documented on eBird that they saw the black-throated gray warbler Saturday. “It was foraging on the ground in the grass and tangled logs around the small scummy pond by the parking lot,” Gilbert wrote. It “would have been impossible to find except that it was calling regularly.”
Else Karlsen, of Fitchburg, 68, spotted it Sunday after hearing about in for weeks in the bird community. She’d been to Turville a couple of times without looking too hard, but decided to take her time Sunday.
“Of course, everybody’s asking each other, ‘Have you seen it?’ And somebody I ran into had actually seen it and they were able to tell me approximately where it was,” Karlsen said. “So I went there and stood around for a while and heard the call.”
She was able to clearly capture it in photos after it jumped on a branch. “Most of the time, it just scutters around on the ground,” she said.
Two others reported seeing it Friday. Jake Mohlmann said he saw the bird on the southeastern point along the outer trail loop. He wrote that it was “vocalizing a lot and usually not more than 2 feet off the ground.”
Graham said he knew it was the black-throated gray warbler when he saw it because of its distinctive appearance. “I got really, really good looks at it. It was very cooperative. In fact, it was within just a few feet of me at one point.”
The warbler is named for its black throat and dusky gray back and is extremely rare in the Midwest, with few straying east of Colorado, according to the blog Badgerland Birding. At first, the bird could be mistaken for a black and white warbler or a blackpoll warbler, it said.
“Upon closer inspection, the black-throated gray warbler has a distinctive yellow marking on the face near the bill,” according to the blog.
Graham — who works for a think tank in Washington, D.C., and is in Madison, where he grew up, visiting his parents for a few weeks — said for an experienced birder “there’s really nothing that you could mistake it with around here, if you’ve got a good look at it.”
According to a May 2019 post on Badgerland Birding, the black-throated gray warbler had been seen twice in Wisconsin since 2010, with all sightings in May in either Dane or Ozaukee counties. The birds had also been spotted in Minneapolis and north of Chicago.
“The most likely way to find one is to get out during May migration and check each black-and-white-colored warbler very carefully,” the blog says.
The warbler winters mainly in Mexico, according to eBird.
Matt Reetz, executive director of Madison Audubon, said the bird has been hanging out at Turville since it was reported on local social media birding pages Oct. 28.
Most species of warblers have already migrated south and “this one is sticking around far too long into these late, colder months,” he said.
It’s an entirely Western species so it’s definitely rare here, Reetz said. It’s been found outside it’s normal range in Wisconsin only a handful of times. Before the two sightings in the past decade, it was last seen in Dane County in 1968, he said.
“One was observed in Milwaukee in May, so it’s possible that’s the bird that is now in Dane County,” he said. “A smattering of them have occurred across southern Wisconsin over the years, and they are also sometimes found on the East Coast.”
Reetz said that “accidentals” like this sometimes happen when birds end up out of their normal areas, possibly due to “storm events that can send them far afield, the lack of other birds it might forage or migrate with, or just sometimes young birds make mistakes.”
Climate change, Reetz said, will likely bring about more such observations.
On the hunt
Emily Link, 87, also was in Turville woods on Thanksgiving looking for the warbler after reports about the bird on the Birding Wisconsin Facebook page.
“People were hunting, like a needle in the haystack, one fellow said,” according to Link, who didn’t see it.
She said she’s concerned about how it’s going to survive the winter. “Because warblers go south. They migrate way south down into Central America and down into the Southern United States. So it’s probably not going to survive the winter because there won’t be food for it.”
Black-throated gray warblers eat mainly insects they pluck from trees and shrubs, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
Impact of fires
Link said the bird at Turville might not be able to make the trip for physical or neurological reasons. “A lot of the birds who were subject to the awful fires of the far West were severely damaged. I mean, their lungs were damaged, their brains were damaged.”
Many birders keep a “life list” of birds they’ve seen. Link, who describes herself as a birder since birth because her mother and father were both bird enthusiasts, said she’s up to about 300. Graham is up to about 600.
Link was among birders sent atwitter in mid-November after a red phalarope spent about a week near the boat launch at Warner Park. She said that species “hasn’t been seen in Dane County since 1899. So that’s pretty special.”
Hope for survival
Reetz, of Madison Audubon, said some birds can become acclimated to new areas. He said snowy owls, for example, were once rare in the area, but have now become a regular winter visitor.
As for the black-throated gray warbler, Reetz said it’s hard to tell when it will finally move on.
“It still has the ability to move south at any point,” he said. “As much as folks have enjoyed it, it’d be great if it would move on pretty soon. As the weather gets colder, it puts a lot more stress on birds, particularly ones that are not resident birds who are not equipped to handle Wisconsin’s cold weather.”
