Officials with UW-Madison, the biohealth industry and the state's economic development agency announced the launch of a new biomanufacturing initiative Thursday to enhance opportunities for Wisconsin researchers and entrepreneurs.
The collaborative effort, dubbed the Forward BIO Initiative, aims to build a shared laboratory space for startup biomanufacturers within University Research Park on Madison's West Side, while also establishing the Forward BIO Institute at UW-Madison to foster public-private relationships, support research, train students and help with the commercialization of new technologies.
Biomanufacturing is the creation of advanced health care-related products, such as engineered tissues and cell therapies.
The university also intends to create a master's degree program focused on biomanufacturing innovation.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation awarded a $750,000 grant to BioForward Wisconsin -- a biohealth industry advocacy organization -- to help it administer the initiative.
The institute at UW-Madison will be supported by the university's College of Engineering, Grainger Institute for Engineering, School of Veterinary Medicine, School of Medicine and Public Health, and the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Education.
Bill Murphy, a UW-Madison professor, will head up the Forward BIO Institute on campus as its director.
"Wisconsin is home to the most prolific life science inventors in the world, as well as a dense population of bright aspiring entrepreneurs," Murphy said in a statement.
The shared laboratory space is expected to provide 8,700 square feet to accommodate up to 20 scientists, according to WEDC.
To build the lab, the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation has provided "initial seed funding," WEDC said in a statement, while fundraising will also be necessary.
According to WEDC, Wisconsin has 1,900 companies in the biohealth sector that employ 44,000 people.