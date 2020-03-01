Bill Schultz plans a miracle for kids with disabilities in Cottage Grove

“This sounds like a great idea, and WMLL is excited about seeing a new organization in town that will be giving more kids the opportunity to play the game that we love,” said Tom Heneghan, WMLL president. “We welcome the opportunity to work with the Miracle League to provide as much baseball and softball as possible.”

Schultz’s sole focus is to make sure children, regardless of their physical or mental disability, have an opportunity to don a jersey and cap, take a swing in the batter’s box and take in the camaraderie in sports that many take for granted.

Overcoming challenges

When Schultz was born shortly after the conclusion of World War II, his left arm was shorter than his right, and his left hand had only three fingers. His right leg also didn’t develop properly and needed to be amputated shortly after his birth. Schultz has been equipped with a wooden leg for decades but will soon be getting a $15,000 titanium leg. He began writing a book about his life in 2010 and published “Short-Handed: A Young Boy’s Triumph Over Diversity” in 2014. The book chronicles his childhood, the encouragement he received from family and friends to try new things, his love of golf, coaching baseball and basketball in Madison, his faith in Christ and the love of his family, which includes two adult children.