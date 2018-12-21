Four villages in Dane County will be helped in their desire to connect bike paths, thanks to grants from the county.
County Executive Joe Parisi announced the awarding of $500,000 in grants to Cambridge, Cottage Grove, Windsor and Shorewood Hills, through the PARC (Partners for Recreation and Conservation) and Ride Bike Trail grant program.
Municipalities were allowed to apply for up to 50 percent of a project's cost, to offset trail design, engineering and construction expenses.
"Dane County has become known for its bike trails that offer picturesque views and an ever-growing network of connections," Parisi said in a release.
"We are excited to partner with local governments to enhance our trails so they can continue to draw people into our community, and bring enjoyment to Dane County residents year after year."
A resolution authorizing the project allocations was introduced to the Dane County Board Thursday night.
Cambridge was awarded $209,250, 50 percent of the total project cost, for the CamRock/Glacial Drumlin connector project, a 3,600-foot-long trail connection from the end of the CamRock Trail to State Farm Road, ultimately connecting to the Glacial Drumlin State Trail.
Cottage Grove is getting $182,500, 50 percent of the total project cost, for its Main Street Community Trail, providing a trail connection between the Glacial Drumlin State Trail and McCarthy County Park.
Windsor was awarded $81,600, 50 percent of the total project cost, for a 1,000-foot-long paved trail and bridge project connecting Token Creek County Park to the Upper Yahara River Trail.
Shorewood Hills got $26,650 for the Blackhawk Path Extension, a 1,400-foot-long extension of the University Avenue Path, between Shorewood Hills and University Bay Drive. The total project will cost $211,996.
The PARC program started in 2011 and has given $2.8 million in county funding to develop bicycle trails and other amenities such as parking areas, signage and safety facilities.