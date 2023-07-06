Stoughton still has big changes in mind for its portion of the Yahara River following its proposal of a reconstruction project for the body of water about a half decade ago.

The area the city wants to reconstruct starts at a dam just west of the South Fourth Street bridge and extends 1,000 feet down the Yahara River.

The most recent iteration of Stoughton’s reconstruction is slated to include a paddlers’ park with whitewater features, accessible canoe and kayak launches, pedestrian viewing areas and shoreline improvements, said Dan Glynn, city parks and recreation director.

But there are city residents, as well as people in the towns of Pleasant Springs and Burke, who have been voicing what appears to be much opposition to the project. They are worried about how the reconstruction could affect the wildlife, water levels and overall character of the neighboring Yahara River Bay. There’s also concern that changes the city wants to make upstream could affect the values of properties surrounding the bay.

The bay is located between Lake Kegonsa and the city near the intersection of highways B and N.

“The bay is used by sportsmen, hunters, fishers, kayakers and canoeists, bird watchers and a lot of other recreators,” said Jennifer Wendt, who helped start the Friends of the Yahara Bay Facebook group in June 2020.

“The bay is home to many wildlife and avian species, as well as being used by migratory birds like swans, pelicans, ducks and more. The goal of the Friends of the Yahara Bay is the preservation of the Bay, and to prevent its loss. We feel like the Stoughton Whitewater Park and dam removal and modification is a threat to the character of the Bay, and that is why we are opposed to it.

“Until Stoughton can prove that their plans will not affect water levels on the bay, we remain opposed,” Wendt said.

The group started a petition calling on Stoughton Mayor Tim Swadley to stop the reconstruction project in 2020. The petition, as of Wednesday, has 1,992 signatures. The group is also working with a pro bono lawyer, Buck Sweeney of Axley Attorneys and a resident of the Viking Village Campground in Stoughton, and meets monthly.

No legal action is planned at this time, according to Sweeney, who said it would depend on the nature of project permits from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

“Because residents of the area of the Yahara Bay are not within the Stoughton city limits, we do not have a voice in the city of Stoughton,” Wendt said. “They tell us that they do not have to study the effects of their changes a short distance upstream, in terms of changes to water levels and shorelines. They do not want to spend the money needed to study the effects on the bay because it’s not their residents that are affected here.

“The town is concerned that the loss of the bay would reduce property values and thus their tax base would be affected. Those concerned about preservation of the bay worry that the plans will reduce our water levels and reduce our area of flat water dramatically,” Wendt said.

Meanwhile, Swadley said that the city has tried to address the aforementioned concerns with the new project iterations. He also said that the project would positively impact Stoughton economically, as visitors would not only check out the project’s amenities but patronize neighboring businesses, as well.

“Our experts are telling us (the impacts to the bay) will be minimal,” Swadley said.

Glynn said that the city has completed “extensive hydraulic and hydrological modeling for the project.”

“Typically, a project wouldn’t account for water surface elevations miles upstream of a project site, but the city was sensitive to riparian owners’ concerns,” he said. “The river was surveyed at different cross sections upstream to Lake Kegonsa during three different flow events in 2022. The modeling shows that there will be a loss of roughly 3 inches during mean flows during the summer. This data collection also showed that aquatic plant growth in the river is more impactful to water surface elevations in the summer than the project. Lastly, water surface elevations are ultimately determined by precipitation.”

Cost doubles

The project’s original cost to the city was projected at about $1.8 million, but that number has increased to roughly $3.7 million, Glynn said. He said regular city borrowing, as well as “numerous” state and federal grants are funding the project.

Pending permits from the DNR, the construction is expected to start this winter, Swadley said.

The conceptual design, put together by Colorado-based consultant Recreation Engineering and Planning, originally preserved the dam. But the city had to go back to the drawing board after a paddler was sucked under the dam and nearly drowned in August 2018, Glynn said, adding that the way the dam currently works is that water from a millpond “gets forced under the dam, causing an entrapment hazard.”

In the fall of 2018, Glynn said the project’s steering committee hosted experts from the DNR, Wisconsin River Alliance and Dane County. They discussed with the committee whether the dam and paddling park could coexist, as well as any negative ecological impacts the project could have on the river.

“After getting this feedback, the steering committee voted unanimously to recommend a paddling feature where the dam currently sits thus eliminating the entrapment drowning hazard,” Glynn said. “It was known at the time that the decision to move forward with the aforementioned design would result in a loss of water surface elevations upstream.”

“The loss of water would help improve the river’s health by exposing contaminated sediments in the millpond. The design also allows for more natural ebbs and flows of water surface elevations” which is beneficial to the river’s ecology.”

The city completed its most recent design of the project a year ago, Glynn said. He said it swapped out a static paddling feature to an adjustable feature “to create a better wave at varying flows.”

Town’s data

Meanwhile, the town of Pleasant Springs hired its own expert, Madison environmental consultant Emmons & Olivier Resources, to test how Stoughton’s project would affect mainly the bay’s water levels.

That consultant’s model showed that the project would indeed lower the bay’s water level, but that amount of drop would depend on the flow in the river. The change in water would also depend on the season, the consultant told the town.

At the river widening upstream of Highway B, the predicted lowering ranges from 0.3 feet to 1.6 feet, according to the consultant’s findings. During the growing seasons, the predicted impacts are reduced to between 0.1 and 0.6 feet.

“The town of Pleasant Springs is doing what they can, but they can’t afford a lot,” Wendt said.

Photos: Lower Yahara River Trail offers respite during pandemic Lower Yahara River Trail 032120 01-03232020143158 Lower Yahara River Trail 032120 03-03232020143158 Lower Yahara River Trail 032120 09-03232020143158 Lower Yahara River Trail 032120 08-03232020143158 Lower Yahara River Trail 032120 05-03232020143158 Lower Yahara River Trail 032120 04-03232020143158