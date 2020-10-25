Biden Campaign to hold a number of online events Sunday and Monday

Biden Campaign surrogates will hold a number of events, some with a Wisconsin focus, over the next 48 hours with just over a week left in the election cycle.

At 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Wisconsin State Rep. Robyn Vining, D - Wauwatosa, and author and activist Glennon Doyle will hold an online Get Out The Vote event with the Women Taking Back Wisconsin coalition. Doyle, Vining, and other speakers will discuss the election and encourage Wisconsinites to vote early.

Members of the public who wish to attend can RSVP here.

At 5:30 p.m. Monday, Milwaukee Bucks Executive Arvind Gopalratnam and Illinois R Raja Krishnamoorthi, D - Schaumburg, will hold an online Get Out The Vote event with Wisconsin's South Asians for Biden coalition. Speakers will discuss the election and former Vice President Joe Biden’s plans for the economy and immigration system, and will encourage Wisconsinites to vote early.

Members of the public who wish to attend can RSVP here.