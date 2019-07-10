A bicyclist struck by a car Tuesday morning on Madison's Southwest Side was taken to the hospital for treatment of what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash happened at about 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of Raymond Road and Reetz Road, the Madison Fire Department said.
The driver of the car remained on scene as paramedics and Madison police arrived.
"The cyclist was found prone on the roadway," said spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster. "The driver estimated she was traveling about 30 mph at the time of the collision."
The cyclist was initially unresponsive but was revived enroute to the hospital.
Officials did not say if any citations were issued.