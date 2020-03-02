You are the owner of this article.
Beware the ice of March: DNR sets deadlines for ice shanty removal
top story

Beware the ice of March: DNR sets deadlines for ice shanty removal

With spring in sight, it's time for ice anglers to pack away their tip-ups and haul their ice shanties back to shore. 

Lake Mendota ice shanty

The state Department of Natural Resources has already ordered ice shanty removal from the boundary waters with Iowa and Minnesota. Structures on inland waterways south of Highway 64 — including the Yahara chain of lakes — must be removed by Sunday, March 8.

Fishermen on Lake Monona form human chain to rescue kayaker

The deadline for removing shanties from Lake Michigan, Green Bay, Lake Superior, and inland waters north of Highway 64 and boundary waters with Michigan is March 15.

Just Ask Us: How is ice-out on Madison's lakes determined?

DNR spokeswoman Sarah Hoye urged anglers not to wait until the deadlines, as a possible warming trend and rain could complicate removal.

State warns of PFAS in fish from Lake Monona, Starkweather Creek

The DNR also warned against abandoning the shelters or burning them atop the ice, as neither is considered removal. Debris from burned or abandoned ice shanties often ends up in the waterway, impairing water quality, Hoye said.

Ice continues to be made as overnight lows plunge again

After the deadline for removal, ice anglers can continue to use portable shelters if they feel the ice is safe, as long as they remove their shelters when they leave the ice each day, she said.

