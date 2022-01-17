Betty White Challenge raises more than $21,000 for Dane County Humane Society

January is usually a slow month for donations at the Dane County Humane Society.
But when beloved actress and animal lover Betty White died on Dec. 31, just weeks before her 100th birthday on Monday, a national social media challenge encouraging the public to donate to animal shelters in her honor took off.
The Dane County Humane Society reported nearly 700 donations since the 99-year-old's death, more than 600 of which came Monday. Lisa Bernard, the nonprofit's public relations coordinator, said the organization has received more than $21,000 in online donations in White's honor though the total will be higher when personal checks dropped off on are processed.
"The fact that we have this event happening has been incredible," she said. "Just amazing."
When White wasn't hamming it up for the cameras, she was devoted to charitable work and advocacy for animal causes. The "Golden Girls" actress was a trustee, donor and honorary zookeeper at the Los Angeles Zoo and published a book, "Betty & Friends: My Life at the Zoo." She turned down a role in the 1997 movie "As Good As It Gets" because of a scene in which a puppy would be dropped down a laundry chute and dues for her fan club, Bets' Pets, go toward animal charities, according to Smithsonian Magazine.
The Dane County Humane Society decided to "jump on the bandwagon" and participate in the #BettyWhiteChallenge after receiving messages from the public asking how to donate, Bernard said.
Even a small donation can improve an animal's life, she said. Donating $10 provides general care for one dog or cat for a day. A $20 monthly donation can cover microchips for 40 animals per year.
The majority of the Dane County Humane Society's funding comes through donations and rarely does it see such a spike on a single day unless it's the launch of a fundraising campaign or an event like Giving Tuesday, Bernard said. The nonprofit is celebrating its centennial year, which wraps up in March.
"To be supported by the community for this long is just amazing," she said.
Local animal shelters aren't the only ones seizing on the #BettyWhiteChallenge.
The Henry Vilas Zoo honored White in a commemorative Facebook post that noted one of the zoo's animals shares White's name and birthday. Betty White the African penguin turned 2 on Monday.
In Mineral Point, where White's third husband hails from, a brewery keeps a tally listing individuals' names and the number of beers they have waiting for them. Commerce Street Brewery, in the wake of White's death, pledged to donate $5 per drink for those White has accumulated.