A week's worth of good summer weather was just what Wisconsin farmers needed.
Heat and sunshine added up to 5.9 days out of 7.0 suitable for field work in the state, the best stretch of good weather so far in 2019, according to the weekly crop progress report from the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service.
"A second week of summer heat and sunshine helped wet fields dry and late planted crops grow rapidly," the report said. "Scattered showers and thunderstorms gave some areas a shot of moisture, but didn't interrupt field work for long."
Most reports for the week ending July 14 were favorable from all corners of the state.
"A warm and dry week," a Sauk County report said. "Lots of hay put up, and crops are looking better."
"This past week's heat and another shot of rain has benefited crops significantly," a Sawyer County report said.
Because of the relatively small rainfall totals last week, soil moisture was down a bit.
Topsoil moisture was 8% short, 77% adequate and 15% surplus, while subsoil moisture was 3% short, 78% adequate and 19% surplus.
Corn: 97% emerged, 23 days behind the five-year average. 1% reached silking stage. The crop was rated 60% good to excellent, one point above last week.
Soybeans: 98% planted, 94% emerged, 21 days behind last year and the average. Blooming at 7%, 16 days behind last year and 15 days behind average. The crop was rated 64% good to excellent, the same as the previous week.
Winter wheat: 93% headed, 12 days behind last year and 16 days behind average. 66% was coloring, 10 days behind average. The crop was rated 56% good to excellent, up a point from the previous week.
Oats: 99% emerged, 74% headed, 10 days behind last year and 12 days behind average. 20% colored, 12 days behind last year and 11 days behind average. The crop was rated 70% good to excellent, a point down from the previous week.
Potatoes: The crop was rated 83% good to excellent, down four points from the previous week.
Alfalfa: First cutting was 96% complete, 13 days behind average. Second cutting was 45% complete, 10 days behind last year and eight days behind average. All hay was rated 47% good to excellent, five points above the previous week.
Pasture: Rated 61% good to excellent, down two points from the previous week.