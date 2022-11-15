Bet your boots -- we want to hear from you

Well, here it is: Snow. Time to pull out the beloved boots -- and to tell us about yours.

Seeing as they are your totally essential, not-to-be-without Wisconsin winter footwear, we want to know more. Maybe you've had the same trusty pair for years. Or you just bought your dream galoshes before the first flakes fell (smart).

Have a funny story about your boots? Or how you learned what not to wear in a Wisconsin winter? We want your stories and your photos, too. Please drop us a line about your sole mates to reporter Gayle Worland at gworland@madison.com by Friday. Include your name and phone number (and that photo) in case we need to follow up. Happy shoveling!