Benvenuto’s Italian Grill, known for its large portions, closes one of its seven locations

Benvenuto’s Italian Grill, which opened across from Warner Park in late 2002, and is known for its meatballs and large portions, has closed.
"After almost 20 years of serving Madison's North side, we regretfully announce that we have decided to close and not renew our lease at this location," reads a statement on the restaurant's website.
"We have enjoyed the North side's support over these many years and will miss being a part of this close-knit community," it goes on to say. "Please visit us at our other two Madison-area locations in Middleton and Fitchburg or four others across Wisconsin."
The first Benvenuto's opened in Beaver Dam, 40 miles northeast of Madison, in 1996. The 7,600-square-foot North Side location at 1849 Northport Drive, was owner Brian Dominick's second.
Benvenuto's website describes it as a family-owned Wisconsin business, not a corporate chain. Each location has a slightly different look, it says, but all have the same menus featuring pastas, steaks, seafood, sandwiches, pizza and calzones.