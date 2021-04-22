Beltline ramps at Monona Drive to stay closed until early June

The Beltline ramps at Monona Drive will remain closed until early June as part of an ongoing project to improve the highway, which includes introducing part-time shoulder use during peak traffic times, the state Department of Transportation said.

The closing of the ramps means there is no access at the interchange, and motorists must use alternate routes, such as the Beltline and South Towne/West Broadway interchange, or the Beltline and Highway 51.

The Dane County Highway Department and Monona are reconstructing Monona Drive between the Beltline and Broadway Drive (the old Beltline).

Ramp closures and work operations are dependent on weather and subject to change.

The improvement project is scheduled to be completed in December. The project includes turning the inside median shoulders from the Whitney Way exit to Interstate 39/90 into additional travel lanes during peak traffic times, which is known as part-time shoulder use or “flex lane.”

